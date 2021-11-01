Chelsea set date for Gilmour recall decision as Tuchel considers cutting Norwich loan short

Chelsea will make a decision in January on whether or not to cut short Billy Gilmour’s loan spell at Norwich, with the 20-year-old Scotland international struggling to make the desired impact at Carrow Road.

A midfielder of considerable promise was allowed to head out of Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window as he went in search of regular game time.

Gilmour started the 2021-22 campaign in Daniel Farke’s starting XI, but has seen no Premier League minutes since September 18 as winless Norwich find themselves rooted to the foot of the table.

Chelsea have the option of recalling Gilmour in the new year, before sanctioning another switch elsewhere, and Thomas Tuchel is ruling nothing out at this stage.

The Blues boss has told reporters when quizzed on his plans for a hot prospect: “We will take the decision in January when the decision has to be made, but not now.

“In general, I have spoken with Daniel Farke about it and I was happy to meet Billy around the Norwich match.

“Things were clear, when we decided together he was looking for more minutes and match time at another club, the challenge was clear that he needs to fight his way through. This is where he is right now.

“Things are not maybe going as he wishes for, or what we all wish for, but it is not the moment now to already give solutions and cancel the whole project.

“Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or things don’t go the right way.

“You have to hang in there, you have to show your quality and help your team, no matter where it is. That sharpens your character and that will be a big chapter in your career, it is the same for Billy.

“For me right now, it is not the time to already give solutions for January and open talk to bring him back.

“There is still nine months to go and still a lot of time to prove he has enough quality to help Norwich be a better team.”

Chelsea have Gilmour tied to a contract through to the summer of 2023, but need him to be playing regularly in order for full potential to be unlocked.

He has seen opportunities at his parent club, with Frank Lampard handing him a senior breakthrough, but cementing a role in first-team plans has proved difficult.

Gilmour has taken in 22 appearances for Chelsea, with five of those coming under Tuchel’s guidance.

