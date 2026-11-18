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Manchester City continue to see the threat of relegation out of the Premier League hang over the Etihad Stadium, but Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL why teams in the Championship “don’t want” the Blues if the harshest of Financial Fair Play (FFP) punishments are handed out. A final ruling in that long-running saga is not far away.

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Appeal lodged against guilty verdict

Having been found guilty of 114 monetary regulation breaches, City are waiting to discover their fate. They have pleaded innocence throughout, and may yet have more appeals up their sleeve.

Everybody is, however, eager to see a distracting sporting soap opera brought to a close one way or another. Various sanctions - from top-flight expulsion to transfer embargoes via hefty fines - have been mooted across the last two years.

Glittering era of success enjoyed

It has been suggested on a regular basis that City could be dumped out of the Premier League as they are stung with points penalties that send them tumbling down the table. They may be left with no hope of escaping the bottom three in 2026-27.

If that were to be the case, then the Blues would find themselves competing in the EFL ranks for the first time since 2001-02. They have come a long way since then, with the arrival of Sheikh Mansour as owner helping to deliver a golden era of success at the Etihad.

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Eight Premier League titles have been secured, alongside domestic cup and Champions League triumphs - with Pep Guardiola collecting 20 trophies over the course of his iconic 10-year stint in Manchester.

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Will City be in the Championship next season?

A serious step backwards may be taken in the not too distant future, with ex-Blues midfielder Hamann - who was speaking in association with Lottoland Live Casino - telling GOAL when asked if he can see City in the second tier next season: “Everybody's got an opinion and people pretend to know something.

“One guy told me the other day they might get off with the charges. Another guy says 70 points deduction. Another guy said the sanctions will be for next season. If the appeal fails, which I think is coming out in the next few weeks, there's got to be financial compensation to the other clubs and on top a hefty points deduction.

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“But then the Championship clubs already mentioned that they don't want them down there because they take one place of only three that go up. So, it's a decision I wouldn't like to make. But anything other than financial compensation and a hefty points deduction, I'd be surprised.”

Possible sanctions in FFP saga

Another ex-City star, former defender Danny Mills, told GOAL recently when discussing possible sanctions and how severe they are likely to be “If it's a slap on the wrist, it's an absolute farce.

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“Everton were done on one or two charges. [Nottingham] Forest the same. Six points, four points, a couple of charges, and they were open about it. They were honest about it. OK, Forest maybe not as much, but Everton were very clear.

“Everton were unfortunate because of the stadium situation. Because obviously their owner was sanctioned and money was pulled from them, and they got done for six points. So you've got to change that.

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“We're looking at seven major breaches, aren't we? I know there are 114 but there are clearly seven or eight seasons where financial doping was massive. And that is the biggest problem.

“I think you're going to have to look at those seven seasons, eight seasons, and say, ‘well, that's what they really need to be punished for, seriously’. And then the fact they haven't helped out, they've delayed it as long as possible. You could add a punishment on top for that.

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“That's just how the justice system works. You get a speeding fine, you hold your hands up, admit it, you get three points. You go to court, fight it, lose, get six points. It shouldn't be massively complicated, should it? For me, a punishment for seven seasons would be fitting.”

Pursuing Premier League points for now

City, who are now working under Italian tactician Enzo Maresca, sit third in the Premier League table at present - with 21 points having been picked up through 10 games. They have, however, suffered three successive defeats in top-flight action.

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They will return to that stage on Saturday when playing host to Fulham, with questions continuing to be asked of which level they will be competing at next term and who will form part of their expensively-assembled squad.