'Cavani is one of the best movers in the game' - Man Utd's new No 7 will be a success at Old Trafford, says Owen

The former Red Devil is confident that the Uruguayan will deliver the goods in the final third for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Edinson Cavani is "one of the best movers in the game", according to Michael Owen, who has backed 's new No 7 to be a success at Old Trafford.

United managed to bring in one of the most prolific strikers of the modern era on a free transfer on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Cavani, who had been without a club since leaving in June, also had offers on the table from and , but the Red Devils ultimately won the race for the 33-year-old's signature, tying him down to a one-season deal with the option of an extra year.

The Uruguayan was subsequently handed the coveted No 7 shirt, which has previously been worn by legendary club figures like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, and made his long-awaited debut during a home fixture against after building up his fitness over the international break.

PSG's all-time record goalscorer looked sharp during his 25-minute cameo, and nearly opened the scoring with his first touch as his audacious flick flew just wide following a trademark run across the near post.

Cavani did the same thing on the other side of the pitch only to see his effort blocked by ex-PSG team-mate Thiago Silva, and was ultimately unable to grab his first goal as United were held to a 0-0 draw.

However, Owen saw enough from the veteran forward to be convinced he will make a great contribution to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the final third as long as he is given the right service.

"I love this guy’s movement, he’s my type of striker," the former Red Devils frontman told Premier League Productions. "I’ve always said half a yard at the near post is better than two or three yards at the back post because invariably the ball doesn’t get there.

"If it does, defenders turn, spin and close you down. The timing of his run, he’s on his toes, Thiago [Silva] played alongside him at Paris Saint-Germain, he knows exactly how he does it, when he tries to time it, you could see that, talk about knowing your players, great defending.

"Normally, against most defenders he might have got there in front, nicked it and he wouldn't have got a block in. We only saw a brief cameo but I’ve seen him for years and years and always thought he’s one of the best movers in the game in terms of those little darting runs, he loves nipping in front of defenders.

"I think he’s going to score a few. As long as United have pressure on the opponents. They get crosses in. He’s very much an 18-yard box type of striker that makes darting runs."

Cavani's next chance to shine could come when United welcome to Old Trafford in a group stage clash on Wednesday.