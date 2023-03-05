Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he knew exactly what he was getting when he signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Casemiro impressing at Manchester United

Ten Hag full of praise for Brazilian

Says midfielder is a winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro has been a huge hit at Old Trafford following his summer move from Madrid and has already picked up his first trophy with Erik ten Hag's side after scoring in the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle. Ten Hag - among many others -has been full of praise for the Brazil international and says he knew the midfielder would improve his squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Casemiro has not surprised me - absolutely not. I knew what a magnificent player he was. Just look at his profile, all the cups he’s won, that’s not a coincidence. Like Rapha Varane, he has won five Champions Leagues, that’s not a coincidence," he said.

"For me it’s always the same, you have players who win, and who win always, and players who lose and are always losing."You have to do your research and find the type who will win and who are cooperative and humble in the dressing room but when on the pitch they take responsibility."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag also praised Casemiro's character and said he was not signed purely for his footballing talent.

"Casemiro is such a leader and so important for us," he added. "Not only with his performances and skills, like scoring goals with his headers, or linking up, or intercepting balls, but also his organisation, his mentality, the culture he projects. We are so happy that we signed him."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Casemiro has been victorious in each of his last nine major finals. Four UEFA Champions League finals, three in the FIFA Club World Cup, one Copa del Rey and one League Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Sunday against Liverpool in the Premier League.