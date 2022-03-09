Michael Carrick is "delighted" to see Donny van de Beek playing regularly at Everton as he admits that the Manchester United flop "needed more games" to prove his worth.

United reportedly saw off competition from a number of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, to sign Van de Beek from Ajax for £35 million ($46m) in September 2020.

The Netherlands international was handed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, but failed to force his way into the plans of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or his interim successor Ralf Rangnick, with the club eventually taking the decision to loan him out.

What's been said?

Everton took a gamble on Van de Beek in January and he is now regularly under Frank Lampard.

Carrick, who worked with the 24-year-old while serving as Solskjaer's assistant and for three games as caretaker boss, spoke about him in glowing terms after his latest start for the Toffees against Tottenham.

“I am delighted for Donny,” the former United player and coach told Premier League Productions. “He is a terrific lad. Great attitude.

“Football is funny, at times. Sometimes things don’t work how you want them to work for a variety of reasons when you make a move to a certain club.

“I am delighted he is playing. He needed games. He obviously didn’t have enough, he will be saying, over the last year or so.

“He’s so versatile as well. He has got different strengths. He has played in a three tonight [against Tottenham], but I think he is really dangerous in and around the box. But he is really clever in and around the box.”

How has Van de Beek performed at Everton?

Van de Beek's showing against Spurs was not one to be remembered, as he was substituted after 59 minutes during Everton's 5-0 away defeat.

The Dutch midfielder has now appeared in six games for the Toffees, including five as a starter, but has not yet registered a goal or assist.

Article continues below

Everton fans saw the best of Van de Beek in a 3-0 home win against Leeds on February 12, and will hope to see him reach the same level in the coming weeks as Lampard's side seek to move clear of the relegation places.

No option to buy was included in Van de Beek's loan deal, meaning he will return to United in the summer, but whether or not he will be given the chance to salvage his career in Manchester could depend on how well he performs in his final months at Goodison Park.

Further reading