Bruno Fernandes a 'question mark' for Man Utd's clash with Spurs - but Erik ten Hag allays serious injury fears

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United's crucial Premier League trip to Tottenham on Thursday, according to Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes is doubtful for United's visit to top-four rivals Tottenham on Thursday after injuring his foot in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton. Fernandes kept playing after getting the injury in the first half but was eventually forced off during extra time.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There are some unavailable. [Lisandro] Martinez, [Raphael] Varane. We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is,” Ten Hag told a press conference. "We don't know yet, he is a question mark."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes' wife set alarm bells ringing among United fans when she posted a picture on Instagram of him wearing a protective boot at home and with crutches. Ten Hag, however, said it was a cautionary measure rather than a sign he was seriously injured. "It's more often [than not] that players [wear the boot], that we protect them,” the manager said. "Prevention. But it has to settle down so we all have seen he played the full game and it happened in the first half. But tomorrow is quick but we have to see what is possible.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandes has started 29 of United's Premier League matches this season and has been one of the team's most influential players. His importance to the Red Devils was painfully clear in last week's 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second leg, which he was suspended for.