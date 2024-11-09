How to watch today's Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City are faced with an unfamiliar situation under Pep Guardiola's tutelage, as the Cityzens aim to avert their fourth straight loss in all competitions when they face Brighton for a Premier League meeting at the Amex on Saturday.
While City last suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting in the Champions League, the Seagulls are on a winless run of their own (D1 L2) following a 2-1 league loss at Liverpool last time out.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
|United States
|USA, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Spain
|Moviestar+, DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.
Brighton vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Amex
The Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.
It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
While Solly March, James Milner and Adam Webster will not return to action before the international break, Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley could make the matchday squad against City.
Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh would also need once-overs, while Yasin Ayari is expected to shake off his ankle problem.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler could also bring in Carlos Baleba in midfield, with Danny Welbeck joined by Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma in attack.
Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele
|Defenders:
|Lamptey, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, O'Riley, Hinshelwood, Yommon
|Forwards:
|Enciso, Pedro, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra
Manchester City team news
Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain long-term injury absentees at the club, joined by Ruben Dias, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the treatment room.
Guardiola may be cautious with the returning Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian is likely to start on the bench once again, while Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake can reclaim their spots in the back four from Rico Lewis and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey respectively.
Jeremy Doku will be pushing for a start following back-to-back appearances off the bench, with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack as usual.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton and Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 25, 2024
|Brighton 0-4 Manchester City
|Premier League
|October 21, 2023
|Manchester City 2-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|May 24, 2023
|Brighton 1-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|October 22, 2022
|Manchester City 3-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|April 20, 2022
|Manchester City 3-0 Brighton
|Premier League