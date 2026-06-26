Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Japan: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Brazil vs Japan in the World Cup Round of 32 kicks off on June 29, 2026, at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

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Brazil meets Japan in a historic knockout clash

Five-time world champions Brazil face an incredibly disciplined and dangerous Japan side at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with a coveted place in the last 16 on the line. While the Seleção always carries the heavy burden of expected tournament dominance, the Samurai Blue have proven time and again that they possess the structural cohesion and technical capacity to compromise the world's absolute elite in single-elimination football.

How the Seleção and Samurai Blue got here

Japan's road to the last 32 has reinforced their evolution into a premier global football power. The Samurai Blue navigated an incredibly competitive Group F unbeaten, finishing with five points to secure their place in the knockout rounds. They opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Netherlands at the Dallas Stadium, followed by a clinical 4-0 dismantling of Tunisia in Monterrey. They wrapped up the group phase back in Dallas with a disciplined 1-1 draw against Sweden, where Daizen Maeda's 56th-minute strike helped secure the crucial point needed to seal progression.

Brazil, meanwhile, leaned on their clinical tournament pedigree to top Group C with seven points. The Seleção faced a stubborn Morocco side in their opening match, playing out a tense 1-1 draw in East Rutherford. They found their rhythm in their second fixture, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia. The Brazilians confirmed their spot at the top of the bracket in style in Miami, where a spectacular first-half brace from Vinícius Júnior and a second-half goal from Matheus Cunha secured a dominant 3-3 triumph over Scotland.

Read more: Carlo Ancelotti owes Vinicius Jr a gift! Brazil star proved coach wrong after doing the 'impossible' in key role against Scotland

Tactical discipline vs individual brilliance to dictate terms

For Brazil, maintaining dynamic defensive cover against central overloads will be paramount. Because Japan excels at compressing the centre before executing swift vertical counters, any over-commitment from Brazil's attacking full-backs could leave their centre-backs isolated. Japan boasts massive squad continuity and high-intensity work rates, meaning any lapse in concentration from the Seleção will face immediate, aggressive punishment.

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Lethal transition play defines Japan's tactical blueprint

Japan’s tactical identity centres on defensive compactness shifting into fluid, lightning-fast forward surges. The exceptional spatial intelligence of their creative outlets allows the Samurai Blue to drift between lines and exploit the spaces left behind aggressive opposition wing-backs. When facing sustained possession teams, Japan relies on a deeply disciplined mid-block, absorbing initial pressure before releasing vertical passes to turn the tide in a matter of seconds.

Defensive configurations face ultimate pressure

Brazil will focus heavily on cementing a secure defensive spine to ensure their star-studded frontline has the freedom to create. The partnership in central defence will be heavily tested by Japan's smart, unselfish off-the-ball movement and constant rotation inside the final third.

Conversely, Japan leans on a highly unified defensive block that heavily favours positional containment over risky individual challenges. They will prioritise low-cross prevention and synchronised covering lines to contain inverted wingers looking to cut inside and shoot.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Likely Brazil XI vs Japan

Souza; Beraldo, Bruno, Henrique, Augusto; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Luiz Henrique, Vinícius Jr., Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Martinelli

Likely Japan XI vs Brazil

Suzuki; Machida, Watanabe, Sugawara, Ito; Sano, Morita; Kubo, Nakamura, Minamino; Ueda

Brazil's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Bremer, Ibanez, Ederson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Neymar, Rayan

Japan's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Attackers: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Brazil camp. With Neymar back in the fold after his substitute appearance against Scotland, Ancelotti has selection decisions to make across the forward line.

Hajime Moriyasu has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed for Japan. Full team news is expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil have won four of their last five matches, drawing one, and head into this game with real momentum. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Scotland on June 24, a commanding performance that sealed top spot in Group C. Before that, they beat Haiti 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Morocco in the group stage. Two pre-tournament friendlies, a 2-1 win over Egypt and a 6-2 thrashing of Panama, round out a five-game run in which they scored 15 goals and conceded five.

Japan's last five matches produced three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Sweden on June 25. Prior to that, they beat Tunisia 4-0 on June 21 and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands on June 14. A 1-0 friendly win over Iceland and a 1-0 victory over England in March complete the run. Japan have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games, keeping two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on October 14, 2025, when Japan hosted Brazil and won 3-2. Before that, Brazil won 1-0 in Osaka in June 2022. Across the last five recorded meetings, all played as friendlies with Japan as the designated home side, Brazil have won three, Japan have won one, and one result is not reflected in a win for either side. Brazil have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures, with Japan scoring six.

Standings

Brazil finished first in Group C, while Japan qualified in second place from Group F.