Bournemouth take inspiration from Wrexham! Premier League club planning documentary featuring Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan

Bournemouth are set to take inspiration from Wrexham as they produce a documentary on the club featuring their Hollywood owner Michael B. Jordan

WHAT HAPPENED? Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley has revealed the Cherries are looking to release a documentary on the club, featuring their minority owner Michael B. Jordan, that will tell their story of them succeeding as a smaller team in the top flight of English football.

WHAT THEY SAID: “MBJ is a solid guy. He’s very down to earth," Foley told the Men in Blazers podcast. “He’s a common guy. I thought he can help us market, he can be involved in our international marketing plans and the projects we have underway. He’s been fantastic.

“We’re working on a documentary right now that he’ll be involved with, which will be a lot of fun. We’re in the middle of that, we’re finishing the sizzle reel and it’s going to be the story of the little guy, who actually is successful against all odds. It should be several seasons, because I feel like we’re going to be moving up in the table, not down in the table.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Arsenal, have already released documentaries featuring behind-the-scenes footage on Amazon Prime Video.

Wrexham have enjoyed a particular degree of success using their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in documentaries, as their series 'Welcome to Wrexham' catapulted the League Two side into the limelight.

Asked if Jordan would be using his acting skills on camera, Foley added: “It’s a documentary, so I think he’ll be playing himself!”

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? For now, Andoni Iraola's team will have to focus on their next match, as they prepare to host Wolverhampton Wanderers - managed by former boss Gary O'Neil - this weekend.