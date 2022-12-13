Michael B. Jordan to the Premier League! Film megastar teams up with billionaire Bill Foley to buy Bournemouth

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has joined billionaire Bill Foley as a part-owner of Premier League side Bournemouth.

Foley & Jordan part of new ownership group

Actor to help with global marketing of club

Foley wants success with Premier League side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cherries announced on Tuesday that previous owner Maxim Demin has sold his stake in the club to a company called Black Knight Football Club, Cannae Holdings Inc. and other investors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foley will take over as chairman of the Premier League team while Black Panther star Jordan and Nullah Sarker of The Players' Tribune and Davis Cup have also joined the ownership group, with the actor set to contribute to global marketing and the "internationalisation" of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours," Foley told the club's website. "I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed."

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? The Cherries recently appointed caretaker manager Gary O'Neil on a permanent basis, and their first game back after the World Cup break is against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday December 20.