Borussia Dortmund's 'next Ibra' Isak joins Willem II on loan

The Swedish teenager will now ply his trade in the Netherlands until May, after failing to secure any playing time for BVB's senior team this term

Borussia Dortmund forward Alexander Isak has completed a loan switch to Eredivisie outfit Willem II, on a deal set to run until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has starred for Dortmund's second string team in the Regionalliga this season - Germany's fourth tier - scoring five goals in 11 matches.

The Swedish attacker graduated to the BVB senior squad back in 2017, but he has since only managed to feature five times for the first team across all competitions.

Isak was dubbed the 'new Ibrahimovic' upon his arrival at Westfalenstadion, but his development has stalled somewhat since, which has led to a temporary move in the January window.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that Isak's loan deal at Willem II is in his best interests, with the opportunity for regular minutes in a major European league now awaiting the teenager.

"We would like to give Alex, whom we consider to be a great talent, the opportunity to gather as much game practice as possible at a high level," Zorc explained after the official transfer announcement was made. "That's exactly what we wish for Willem II. His achievements in the Dutch team will be something we observe regularly. "

Isak has the technical quality, physicality and speed to be a success in his new surroundings, with a view to returning to Dortmund this summer at an even higher level than before.

BVB are top of the Bundesliga after 18 matches this season, six points ahead of six-time defending champions Bayern Munich.

In the near future, Isak could be pushing for a spot in Lucien Favre's starting XI, but he must first prove his maturity and quality with Willem II.

Isak could be in line to feature for the Dutch outfit this coming weekend, as they take in a trip to Utrecht.

Only four points separated Willem II and Utrecht in the Eredivisie table at the moment, with both sides still harbouring hopes of securing a European spot.