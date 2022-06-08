'Benzema deserves Ballon d'Or' - Valbuena doesn't 'hold a grudge' against Real Madrid star after sex tape scandal

The former France midfielder thinks the Blancos star has earned the right to be called the best player in Europe, despite their past legal battle

Mathieu Valbuena has backed Karim Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, insisting he doesn't "hold a grudge" against the Real Madrid star following the sex-tape scandal which saw his former international team-mate found guilty of blackmail.

The 2021-22 campaign was Benzema's best yet for Madrid as he scored 44 goals in all competitions to help the club secure a Liga and Champions League double.

The 34-year-old is being tipped to win a maiden Ballon d'Or as a result, which Valbuena believes would be a just reward for the striker despite their past legal dispute.

Valbuena says Benzema "deserves" Ballon d'Or nod

Benzema was found guilty of blackmailing Valbuena during a trial last year, with the Madrid star subsequently handed a suspended prison sentence and a €75,000 fine.

However, former France international Valbuena, who now plays in Greece with Olympiacos, says he can put personal differences aside when judging Benzema's exploits on the pitch.

"It would be dishonest to say that Benzema does not deserve the Ballon d'Or," Valbuena told RMC Sport.

"Yes, he deserves it. I can speak objectively on a sporting level and I can do it happily. There is no problem."

Valbuena not dwelling on sex tape plot

Benzema dropped his appeal against the final court verdict earlier this month, having been complicit in a criminal blackmail plot involving a sex tape while on international duty with Valbuena in 2015.

Valbuena now considers the matter to be closed and insists he doesn't hold any lasting ill-feeling towards his old colleague.

"I don't hold a grudge at all and I always said what I had to say," he said. "It was a difficult time, but one from which I was able to recover. Now everyone goes their own way."

