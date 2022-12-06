Bellingham explains ‘iconic’ goal celebration with Henderson that sums up England World Cup spirit

Jude Bellingham says his goal celebration with Jordan Henderson during England’s World Cup win over Senegal was not planned, but has become “iconic”.

Three Lions faced Senegal in last 16

Claimed impressive 3-0 win

Midfield stars shone for Southgate's side

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfield duo have become inseparable during the Three Lions’ quest for global glory in Qatar, with the pair lining up alongside one another as Gareth Southgate’s men swept aside African opposition in the last-16 to book a quarter-final spot. Henderson was the man to put England on their way, with an outpouring of emotion that saw him embrace teenage team-mate Bellingham becoming an image to symbolise the spirit and passion that exists within Southgate’s squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham has told England’s official Diary Room of a celebration that has attracted plenty of attention: “That was completely off the cuff. We have never even spoken about if I was to get an assist for him or whatever. Obviously we are spending a lot of time with each other at the minute, but that was completely off the cuff. But I think it has turned into something that is a little bit iconic.

“To be honest, he got so close and I was thinking is this is what we are going to do, we have to commit don’t we! So I went and he went really hard, proper hard! That’s why my back is arched because I’m thinking ‘he’s proper hard here and he’s proper close’. I just had to turn a bit, lean forward and get into a bit of a more comfortable position. It was a good moment. It’s something that lives forever, those kind of celebrations, and hopefully people will be talking about it for a long time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham teed up Henderson for England’s opener against Senegal, before seeing Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka get in on the act as the Three Lions eased their way into the last eight.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? A meeting with defending champions France is next up on Saturday, with Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham expected to figure for the Three Lions once again after enhancing his reputation with exploits in the Middle East that are already seeing him linked with leading sides across Europe.