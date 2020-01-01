Beckham jokes he's forcing Neymar to sign for Inter Miami

The Brazilian agreed to join the former England international's new MLS franchise "one day" when the two men came face to face

David Beckham has joked that he has a contract in place to bring Neymar to Miami in "10 years' time".

Inter Miami are preparing to enter for their inaugural season, with their first fixture away to LAFC set to take place on March 1.

The club will play all home games at the Lockhart Stadium to begin with, until their luxury new ground Miami Freedom Park is completed in 2022.

A number of top players across Europe have been linked with the new franchise, including Edinson Cavani, David Silva and Antoine Griezmann, with co-owner Beckham heavily involved in the "vetting" process .

The ex- and midfielder recently sat down with Neymar for the YouTube channel Otro , and proceeded to add the Brazilian to his list of future targets.

“America has a huge opportunity because they have many other sports that are the number one, two or three sports," Beckham said to the superstar.

“Soccer, now, is growing very quickly and I think it’s a real opportunity for America to have great players there.

“So I’m going to get you to sign a piece of paper after. A blank piece of paper. It’s going to be a contract for Miami, for 10 years’ time. We’re not going to pay much.”

Neymar accepted the offer with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, responding: “Deal. Deal. I was the one who asked to play for his team. I want to. I told him already. I told him I will play there one day.

“No, but I believe it is a great opportunity for the country to grow its soccer.

“As I said before, I already have my contract with David.

“A few years from now, I will be there. We’re in this together. He is my president.”

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer when he completed a €222 million (£187m/$242m) move from to PSG - where Beckham finished his career - in the summer of 2017.

The 28-year-old's time in has been blighted by injuries and off-field issues, but he has emerged as a key member of Thomas Tuchel's side once again over the course of the 2019-20 campaign.

The international has contributed 13 goals and six assists to PSG's cause this season, and he has his sights set on Champions League glory come the end of the campaign .