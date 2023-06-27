Bayern Munich submit £60m Harry Kane transfer bid as Bundesliga champions aim to beat Man Utd in race for Tottenham star

Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted a £60 million bid for Harry Kane as they bid to beat Manchester United to the Tottenham star's signature.

Bayern bid for Kane

Offer exceeds £60m including add-ons

Likely to be rejected by Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Kane has emerged as a top target for Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel as he seeks to bolster his options upfront for the 2023-24 season. The German giants have tabled a formal offer for the 29-year-old that exceeds £60m ($77m) with add-ons, but Sky Germany has revealed that the bid has already been rejected. It has previously been reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants over £100m ($127m) for Kane - with Manchester United also thought to be chasing his services -despite the fact he only has one year left on his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern's opening bid does, however, represent a firm statement of intent. They are now taking concrete steps to sign Kane while United continue to sit on their hands amid a turbulent takeover saga at Old Trafford. Kane has also been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, having hinted that he would be open to a move away from Spurs in order to fulfill his trophy ambitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has spent his entire career to date on Tottenham's books, scoring 280 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen whether the England international will be open to a switch abroad, as he now sits just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scorers list and has openly admitted that he wants to set a new competition record.

WHAT'S NEXT? Kane is now on holiday after starring for England during their latest set of Euro 2024 qualifiers, and is due to report back to Spurs for pre-season in mid-July. By that time his future should be far clearer, with Bayern now in pole position to secure his signature.