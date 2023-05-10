Bayern went to 'financial limits' for Erling Haaland before Man City won transfer race, reveals Oliver Kahn

- Bayern tried to sign Haaland last year
- Pushed German club to "financial limits"
- Kahn ruled out big-money move this term
WHAT HAPPENED? The big Norwegian was wanted by clubs across Europe as his time at Borussia Dortmund was evidently drawing to a close, with Manchester City once again having the financial firepower to attract the game's best players. Kahn has revealed that Bayern attempted to put Haaland onto a path many ex-Dortmund stars have treaded, but confirmed that, in the end, they couldn't compete with City's economic might.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We tried everything for Erling Haaland one year ago and went to our financial limits," Kahn told Sport Bild. "We had to decide: do we want to break our wage structure? We weren’t ready for that. That’s not Bayern-like."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kahn's comments come ahead of another summer market dominated by high-end strikers. This term, the Bundesliga giants have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Randal Kolo-Muani and, perhaps most prominently, Victor Osimhen, all of whom could command a fee above €100 million (£87m/$110m). In line with his comments on Haaland, Kahn has also shut down the prospect of any mega-money move this summer, adding: "When there are such figures, we have to answer the question: does the player give a guarantee for this money? It would absolutely be a big risk."
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Without a recognised senior No.9 beyond Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Tuchel's side will continue their quest for an 11th successive Bundesliga title. Bayern are currently one point clear of Dortmund with three games remaining, and have a home fixture against Schalke up next on Saturday.