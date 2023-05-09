Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowksi found Bayern Munich reunion ‘too emotional & too difficult’

Robert Lewandowski admits to having found his first reunion with Bayern Munich as a Barcelona player “too emotional and too difficult”.

Polish striker left Germany in 2022

Took on new challenge at Camp Nou

Faced former club in European action

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Polish striker bid farewell to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2022 after registering 344 goals for the German giants through 375 appearances. He helped them to eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown, but felt the time was right for a new challenge when Barca came calling. He crossed paths with familiar faces when lining up against Bayern in the group stage of elite European competition early on in the 2022-23 campaign, and concedes that he was not ready to lead a charge past his former club at that point.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi's Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal'

WHAT THEY SAID: Lewandowski has told Ran.de of his ambition at Barca: “I hope things go better next season in the Champions League. In the first half of the season it was still too early. For me personally too. Playing against Bayern Munich at that time was too emotional and therefore too difficult for me. But now, after the experience of the two games, it would probably be a little easier. If we had played the group stage three months later, we would have been more prepared than before the World Cup break. So naturally I hope next season will be better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While continental glory has eluded Barcelona this season, they are just one positive result away from landing the Liga title and Lewandowski expects domestic success to benefit all concerned at Camp Nou. He added: “It would be very important for the club and the team. We have a lot of young players who have not won any major titles and for them it could be the next stage in their development. And for me it is also important because it would be the first championship of my career in another country. I am very happy with the direction we are going in at Barca. We have a lot of potential despite the problems we have had at the club. We are on the right track. I hope this is the first step and hopefully next season we can win more.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barca are hoping to be in a position to further bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window, but ongoing financial struggles are making it difficult for them to follow up interest in the likes of former fan favourite Lionel Messi – as he approaches free agency at Paris Saint-Germain – and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.