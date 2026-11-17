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Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has delivered a scathing assessment of his side's 5-0 defeat to Germany. Verbruggen insisted that a lack of basic intensity and commitment made the heavy loss shameful.

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Defensive collapse at the Olympiastadion

The Netherlands endured a miserable evening in Berlin as they were comprehensively dismantled 5-0 by Germany in their final UEFA Nations League group match. Despite already booking their place in the quarter-finals, Xavi Hernandez's side were overrun in every department during a disastrous second half.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was forced to pick the ball out of his net five times as strikes from Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Brajan Gruda condemned the Oranje to a heavy defeat.

Verbruggen admits lingering anger

Speaking to NOS after the match, a visibly frustrated Verbruggen made no attempt to hide his fury over the manner of the performance, pointing out that tactical explanations fell short of addressing the root problem.

"I am still angry. This had nothing to do with tactics or footballing qualities, but it is still too early to put your finger on the sore spot," Verbruggen stated with suppressed anger.

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The goalkeeper emphasised that fundamental standards had slipped during the rout.

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Questioning attitude and commitment

Expanding on his post-match thoughts, Verbruggen stressed that wearing the national shirt demands absolute maximum energy and commitment in every single duel, which he felt was missing against the hosts.

"It should never be down to the attitude. Everyone has an orange lion on their chest and has to go all out. Every single match. Today was an away game against Germany," Verbruggen said.

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"The foundation of football is always intensity, energy, and commitment. That was lacking in flashes today. Germany is too good for that. They scored five, but it could just as easily have been eight. This was shameful."

Picking up the pieces for March

Though the Netherlands progress to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals as group runners-up behind Germany, the psychological scars of this heavy defeat will take time to heal.

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Verbruggen's blunt honesty highlights the urgent internal reflection required within the Dutch squad. Xavi Hernandez's men must rebuild their foundational resilience before competitive action resumes in the spring.