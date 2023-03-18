Barcelona & Real Madrid Clasico squads announced as Pedri misses out but Karim Benzema is IN for crucial top-of-the-table clash

Pedri misses out on the Clasico for Barcelona as Karim Benzema is named in the Real Madrid squad for the crunch La Liga match on Sunday.

Pedri not fit enough to make clash

Benzema included in Real squad

Barca win could see lead at top of table grow to 12 points

WHAT ARE THE SQUADS? Ahead of a crucial top-of-the-table Clasico clash, Barcelona and Real Madrid have named their squads. Pedri has missed the Blaugrana's last six games and is still not fit enough to feature for Xavi's side, while Karim Benzema makes it for Real. The attacker was seen limping after scoring the winner against Liverpool in the Champions League, but has proved his fitness in time for the biggest game in Spanish football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona currently sit nine points above Madrid in La Liga, meaning a win for the hosts would see them move 12 points clear at the top of the table with just 12 games left to play. However, Madrid could cut the deficit to just six points and set up a frantic end to the season in Spain's top flight.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The two rivals have clashed three times already this season, with Barca coming out on top twice and Madrid once. Xavi's men have won the last two encounters in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, whilst Carlo Ancelotti's side took all three points when the two met in the league. It will be the first Clasico of the season at the Camp Nou.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BARCELONA & REAL MADRID? Barca are next back in action on April 1 when they face Elche, while Madrid host Valladolid. The two then clash again for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie on April 5 at the Camp Nou.