Goal and gone! Karim Benzema forced off by injury right after giving Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced off the pitch due to injury right after he scored against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Goal gave Madrid 1-0 lead (6-2 agg)

Collided with Van Dijk as he scored

Exited in obvious discomfort

WHAT HAPPENED? With El Clasico looming this weekend, Benzema sustained an apparent leg injury late in the second leg of Real Madrid's last-16 clash with Liverpool. He collided with Virgil van Dijk as he slotted into an empty net and almost immediately began to grimace.

However, he sat on the bench rather than going straight down the tunnel and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the game that he would play some part against Barcelona at the weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid will revel in a dominant performance over last year's Champions League finalists, the scores ending 6-2 on aggregate to secure passage to yet another European quarter-final for Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The Frenchman will be aiming to get back to start that Barca clash, before a period of rest over the international break and other Clasico on April 5.