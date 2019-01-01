Barcelona confirm Getafe loan move for full-back Cucurella

The young defender was back at Camp Nou for just a matter of hours before his latest move away was finalised by the Liga champions

youngster Marc Cucurella is once more heading out of the Blaugrana as they confirmed a loan move for the defender to on Thursday.

Cucurella, 20, had been re-signed from Eibar on Tuesday for a fee of €4 million, with Barca making use of their buyback clause to repatriate the prospect.

Now, just two days later and as previously revealed by Goal, he is gearing up for a fresh start at fellow Liga side Getafe, marking a hectic transfer window for the left-back.

Incredibly, this Getafe switch marks a third transfer for the player in less than three months, after exercised their purchase option on Cucurella at the end of May only to almost immediately send him back to Catalunya.

"Barcelona and Getafe have come to an agreement over the loan of Marc Cucurella to the Madrid club for the 2019-20 season, with a purchase option for €6m," Barca confirmed on their official website.

"In that case Barcelona would be entitled to 40 per cent of the player's future transfer fee from Getafe to another team.

"Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Marc Cucurella for his commitment and dedication and wish him luck and success for the future."

Getafe finished the 2018-19 campaign in fifth place in , meaning they secured qualification for the upcoming campaign.

That played a big part in Cucurella deciding to join the Madrid-based club, where he is likely to be given more exposure to the first team than he would have had at Barca, who already possess Jordi Alba in that position.

Acuerdo con el Getafe por la cesión de Marc Cucurella

Todos los detalles 👉https://t.co/oXXbifKBaz 👈 pic.twitter.com/s9uJuDpM1M — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) 18 de julio de 2019

The decision to sell the former youth international does mean that Barca will look to recruit an alternative back-up option for the left side of defence, with defender Junior Firpo on their radar.

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances in Spain's top flight for Betis last season and any deal for the defender is likely to include Juan Miranda heading in the opposite direction.

Cucurella started his career as a trainee at before switching to Barcelona in 2012.

A stalwart in the club's 'B' side in previous seasons despite his tender age, he leaves Camp Nou without a single senior appearance to his name, although he did play more than 30 Liga matches for Eibar in 2018-19 while out on loan.