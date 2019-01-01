Barcelona bring Cucurella back to Camp Nou in €4m deal

The versatile 20-year-old, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya, has been re-signed from La Liga rivals Eibar

have taken up the option to re-sign Marc Cucurella from in €4 million deal.

The versatile 20-year-old is a Catalan native who made the step up into the professional ranks from the famed La Masia academy system.

He had started out on the books at , but linked up with Barca in 2012.

Much of his experience with the Blaugrana was picked up within the club’s B side, with 54 appearances made at that level.

Just one competitive outing was taken in for the first team, with that solitary appearance coming in a 3-0 win over Murcia in October 2017.

In order to get more minutes into Cucurella, he was allowed to join Eibar on loan for the 2018-19 campaign.

He impressed for the Basque outfit, taking in over 30 appearances in .

Eibar saw enough to take up a purchase option, but Barcelona have immediately triggered their own clause to bring him back onto their books.

[ÚLTIMA HORA] El Barça hace efectiva la cláusula de recompra de @cucurella3 https://t.co/wRqloOzbgp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 16, 2019

A statement on the club’s official website read: “FC Barcelona has made effective the repurchase clause of the player Marc Cucurella, who last season played on loan at Eibar, for 4 million euros.

“The Basque club exercised their purchase option at the end of the 2018/19 season for a value of 2 million euros.

“Cucurella left on loan to the Mendilibar team with the aim of gaining experience in the elite of Spanish football. For the Basque side he has played 33 games: 31 of those in league and two in the Copa del Rey.

“In addition, a player trained in the Barca academy scored two goals, one in each competition.

“Curiously, the goal he recorded in the league was in the last game of the championship against Barca in Ipurua. In the Cup, he scored in the return match of the round of 32 against Gijon.”

Barcelona have been looking for a back-up option to Jordi Alba in their left-back berth.

Cucurella could fill that role, but the Blaugrana are expecting him to operate further up the field if he comes into Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

That means that the transfer door remains open for a club that has already acquired Antoine Griezmann and is still exploring the option of bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.