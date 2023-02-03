Did Aubameyang jet off to Milan following Chelsea Champions League squad snub? Brother posts picture of former Barcelona star in Italy

It seems Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in no mood to stick around in London after finding out he was left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad.

Aubameyang's brother posted picture from Milan

Comes hours after Chelsea announced UCL squad

Attacker not part of team to face Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? While his Chelsea team mates are in action against Fulham, the Gabon international appears to have flown to Italy with his family, going by an image his brother posted to Instagram. Aubameyang was pictured with his brother and some other relatives in Milan on Friday evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang, who has scored three goals in 17 matches in all competitions since joining Chelsea from Barcelona in September, was omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squadfor their upcoming last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund. He was also absent from the matchday squad for the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The 33-year-old will hope to get back in the team for their next fixture against West Ham on February 11 - though that seems unlikely at present.