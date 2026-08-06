Premier League Arsenal enter the new season as Premier League champions, having ended a 22-year wait for the title

Arsenal enter 2026/27 as Premier League champions, having ended a 22-year title wait and reached the Champions League final, where they lost to PSG on penalties. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets for the title defence, including how to see Saka, Ødegaard and Gyökeres in action.

Upcoming Arsenal 2026/27 fixtures and tickets

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sun 9 Aug 2026, 14:00 BST Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Emirates Stadium (Home) Pre-season Friendly Tickets Wed 12 Aug 2026, 19:30 BST Arsenal vs Como Emirates Stadium (Home) Pre-season Friendly Tickets Sun 16 Aug 2026, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Manchester City Principality Stadium, Cardiff Community Shield Tickets Fri 21 Aug 2026, 20:00 BST Arsenal vs Coventry City Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 BST Aston Villa vs Arsenal Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Chelsea Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Sunderland vs Arsenal Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Leeds United Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Everton Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 GMT Liverpool vs Arsenal Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Hull City Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Newcastle United vs Arsenal St. James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Manchester City Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT Brentford vs Arsenal Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Bournemouth Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Manchester United Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT Fulham vs Arsenal Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 GMT Arsenal vs Brentford Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Hull City vs Arsenal MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Newcastle United Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester City vs Arsenal Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Liverpool Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 GMT Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Fulham Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Arsenal Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 GMT Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT Chelsea vs Arsenal Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Sunderland Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Coventry City vs Arsenal Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Aston Villa Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Bournemouth vs Arsenal Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 BST Leeds United vs Arsenal Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 BST Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 BST Everton vs Arsenal Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 BST Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Emirates Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Ticketing options for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are extremely limited due to Arsenal's league position.

Individual match passes are sold via the official portal, but demand has seen almost every fixture sell out within minutes of the Red Member ballot opening.

The main ways to secure a ticket now are:

The Official Ticket Exchange: This is the most reliable way for members to find face-value tickets returned by season ticket holders. With the title race heating up, fans are encouraged to check this daily.

Red Member Ballots: Arsenal continues to operate a ballot system for the remaining home fixtures against Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Fulham. Successful applicants can buy at face value.

Secondary retailers: With official channels exhausted, platforms like StubHub offer a way to attend these historic closing matches.

How much are Arsenal Premier League tickets?

As defending champions, ticketing options for Arsenal's home fixtures remain in extremely high demand. For fans hoping to catch Arsenal in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium, the price of a ticket can vary significantly depending on the purchasing method, the opponent, and the seat location.

The easiest way to purchase a Premier League ticket is to go through the official Arsenal club ticket portal. However, these are almost exclusively available to official Arsenal members and are very rare. The club operates a tiered pricing system based on the opposition, categorised as A, B, and C, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

The average prices for official adult tickets, when purchased through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange, generally fall within the following ranges:

Category C Matches (Lower demand opponents): £35 - £55

Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75

Category A Matches (Top-tier opponents, e.g., Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur): £65 - £120+

It's important to note that tickets sold on the Arsenal Ticket Exchange, the club's official resale platform for members, are always sold at face value. This means a season ticket holder or a member who can no longer attend a match can sell their ticket to another member for the original price they paid.

The secondary market is a common alternative to secure Arsenal tickets. Prices on these platforms, like StubHub, are dictated by demand and can fluctuate significantly in the lead-up to a match.

How to buy Arsenal season tickets?

An Arsenal season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Emirates Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Arsenal website.

Everything you need to know about Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have called the Emirates Stadium home since it opened on July 22, 2006, with a testimonial match for club legend Dennis Bergkamp. The move ended more than 90 years at Highbury, Arsenal's home since 1913, which was eventually constrained to a capacity of just under 39,000 by the listed Art Deco stands and surrounding residential streets, with no realistic room to expand.

The Emirates was built on a redeveloped industrial site at Ashburton Grove in Holloway, north London, at a cost of around £390 million, and was designed by HOK Sport, now known as Populous. With a current capacity of 60,704, it is the third-largest club stadium in England behind Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the biggest Premier League ground in London outside of Wembley. The record attendance stands at 60,383, set during a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November 2019. Arsenal's women's team also made the Emirates their permanent home from the 2024/25 season onwards.

Expansion has been a recurring topic since the stadium opened, and that conversation has grown louder following Arsenal's title win and Champions League final run in 2025/26. The club has reportedly held talks with Populous, the original architects, about potentially increasing capacity beyond 70,000, though no firm plans, planning permission, or timeline have been confirmed, and some reports suggest a more modest increase of around 5,000 seats aimed at additional hospitality space is the more realistic outcome. Fans should not expect any changes to matchday capacity for the 2026/27 season.

The stadium is well served by public transport, with Arsenal underground station on the Piccadilly line sitting just a short walk away, alongside nearby Finsbury Park and Drayton Park stations. Given the volume of fans travelling on matchday, arriving in good time is recommended.