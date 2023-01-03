Arsenal must be 'realistic' about Premier League title chances, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal sat at the top of the Premier League table, but says they must remain “realistic” when it comes to a title challenge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have gone six years without a top-four finish, denying them a return to Champions League competition, but now find themselves in a position where a first domestic crown since 2003-04 could be chased down. A seven-point lead has been opened up over defending champions Manchester City, but Arteta is eager to ensure that expectations are kept in check at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta has said of Arsenal’s bid to be crowned Premier League kings: “It’s not about stopping anybody; it’s about being realistic where we are. The way we are performing, obviously it’s impressive and we are really happy with that. But, as well, we set the objectives in the short term and what we want to improve and what is making us win that many football matches.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to third-placed Newcastle and when asked about his aspirations for 2023, Arteta said: “To win against Newcastle. And then the next one and then the next one. That is the dream.”

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners have taken 14 wins and 43 points from 16 games so far, allowing them to sit top of the table at Christmas for the first time since 2007, and they also remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League honours.