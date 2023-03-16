Arsenal legend Thierry Henry touted as potential candidate for France women's national team job after Corinne Diacre sacking

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has reportedly been suggested as a candidate for the France women's national team job after Corinne Diacre's sacking.

France sacked head coach Diace last week

Henry suggested as potential successor

Former Lille boss Gourvennec also interviewed

WHAT HAPPENED? The French Football Federation (FFF) parted ways with Diacre last week after several key players said they would not play at this summer's Women's World Cup.

According to L'Equipe, a commission tasked with making a recommendation to Philippe Diallo, the interim president of the FFF after Noel Le Graet's resignation, has now discussed Henry as an option to take the vacant role.

The report also says that the commission - made up of Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, Strasbourg president Marc Keller and former national team players Aline Riera and Laura Georges - interviewed Jocelyn Gourvennec for the job on Wednesday. Gourvennec was most recently the head coach of Lille's men's team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henry had a legendary playing career, most notably with Arsenal and then Barcelona, while also winning the World Cup with France in 1998 and the Euros two years later.

However, he has not yet translated that success into his coaching career. The former striker has had spells as the head coach of both Monaco and MLS side Montreal Impact, but was in charge for just 20 and 29 games respectively. Henry has also taken in two spells as assistant manager for the Belgium national team.

WHAT NEXT? There are just four months until the Women's World Cup gets underway. France possess a squad strong enough to be considered a favourite to win the tournament but are in a far from ideal situation by being without a coach so close to it kicking off.