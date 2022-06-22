Antony determined to join Manchester United and reunite with Ten Hag as Red Devils get major transfer boost

The Premier League club have held informal discussions with the 22-year-old about a move, but no offer has yet been submitted to Ajax

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Antony, with the Brazil winger determined to be reunited with Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have held informal discussions over the 22-year-old but have not yet made an offer to Ajax.

Ten Hag wants to add to an attack that has lost Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard this summer, while Mason Greenwood continues to be unavailable. Antony has made it clear he wants to join his former manager at Old Trafford.

Will Manchester United land Antony this summer?

The forward has a strong relationship with Ten Hag after the pair worked together at Ajax, winning two Eredivisie titles and the Dutch cup.

The new manager remains a big admirer of Antony and identified him as a target during a transfer summit with football director John Murtough in Amsterdam last month.

Darwin Nunez was another target discussed, but Man Utd pulled out of a move for the Uruguayan who has signed for Liverpool in a deal that could be worth £85 million.

While Man Utd sources insist they did not want to get involved in a bidding war with their fierce rival, it is also understood Nunez had his heart set on Anfield.

Antony’s preference this summer is a move to Man Utd, who have also had to convince Frenkie de Jong that he should swap Barcelona for Manchester.

Who else could Manchester United buy?

Ten Hag wants five new signings in his first transfer window at the club – with midfield his priority. De Jong is the leading target, with Christian Eriksen also wanted.

Attack is the next position Ten Hag wants to address, with Antony high up on his wanted list, while he is also an admirer of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku.

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries has been identified as a potential right back, while attentions are now turning to Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez, with club-mate Jurrien Timber appearing to rule out a move.

They are in the hunt for Derby starlet Malcolm Ebiowei, while Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann could replace Dean Henderson, who is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

Club sources say the groundwork has now been done on a number of targets, with deals expected to be concluded soon.

