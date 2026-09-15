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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
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Caitlin Casey

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How to get AC Milan vs Inter Milan tickets: Derby della Madonnina prices, fixture information & more

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AC Milan take on Inter in the Serie A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

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AC Milan vs Inter Serie A TicketsBook tickets

What is the Derby della Madonnina: AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The Derby della Madonnina is the fierce crosstown football rivalry between AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, named after the gold Madonnina statue atop the Duomo di Milano.

As one of the most celebrated fixtures in world sport, it pits two of Europe's most decorated clubs against each other inside the exact same stadium.

Both teams share the iconic San Siro (officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), a 75,000-seat stadium that shifts its identity based on who holds official home-team status.

During derby days, AC Milan’s hardcore ultras occupy the Curva Sud, while Inter’s supporters command the Curva Nord, filling the arena with massive choreography (tifosi displays) and smoke flares.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Serie A kick-off?

AC Milan vs Inter kicks off at San Siro in Milano.

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Serie A - Game Week 10
San Siro

AC Milan vs Inter Serie A: Everything you need to know

AC Milan vs Inter Form

Milan have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Lazio in Serie A, following an earlier 1-1 draw against Juventus. Prior to those stalemates, Milan won back-to-back league games against Venezia (2-0) and Torino (1-2 away). Across the five matches, Milan have scored ten goals and conceded five, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Napoli on September 5, a game they won after trailing 2-0. They also beat Cagliari (1-0) and Monza (4-1) in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 8. Inter have scored eleven goals and conceded six across these five outings.

MIL

MIL - Form

MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
VEN
W2-0
JUV
D1-1
LAZ
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
INT

INT - Form

MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AC Milan vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-0 to Milan at San Siro in Serie A on March 8, 2026. Before that, Inter beat Milan 1-0 at San Siro in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include two Coppa Italia ties and a pre-season friendly — Milan have won two, Inter have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawInter
3
2
0
Club Friendlies
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Coppa Italia
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

AC Milan vs Inter Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
4400121+1112
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
4400136+712
W
W
W
W
3
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
4
LazioLazioLAZ
431063+310
D
W
W
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
430142+29
W
W
L
W
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
421187+17
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
4112810-24
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
410347-33
L
W
L
L
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
16
BolognaBolognaBOL
401325-31
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
4013611-51
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
4004411-70
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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