AC Milan confirm €35m De Ketelaere transfer from Club Brugge

The Rossoneri have got their man at last

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge on a five-year contract. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to San Siro all summer long, with Leeds and Leicester also reportedly in the race for his services.

However, De Ketelaere's future has now been decided, with Milan set to pay €32 million ($33m/£27m) plus €3m in add-ons.

He becomes the Rossoneri's fourth signing of the transfer window after Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi made their loan switches permanent, and Divock Origi arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool.

What did Milan say about Charles De Keteleare's signing?

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge FC," a statement read.

"The player has signed a contract until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 90 jersey. Born in Bruges on 10 March 2001, Charles grew up in the Club Bruges Youth Sector before making his debut for the club in 2019.

"Since then he has made 120 appearances and scored 25 goals, winning the Belgian League three times and Super Cup twice. In November 2020, he made his debut for the Belgian national team and has since played for them eight times and scored once."