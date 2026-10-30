Hands off Vinnie! Danks bans football talk with recovering boss ahead of monster BVB clash

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks has outlined his focus ahead of Saturday's Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund while head coach Vincent Kompany continues his recovery. Danks confirmed that technical staff have been strictly instructed not to discuss football with Kompany.
Danks leads Bayern into top-of-the-table Klassiker
Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday with assistant coach Aaron Danks managing the side. Danks took charge after head coach Vincent Kompany collapsed at the training ground on Friday, leaving the co-coach in temporary control for several weeks.
Bayern sit level on 17 points with second-placed Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.
Danks guided the Bavarians to a 3-1 away victory over Freiburg in his first match at the helm.
Staff banned from discussing football with recovering Kompany
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Danks revealed that the coaching staff are deliberately keeping Kompany away from tactical preparations to aid his recovery. "We don't talk to him about football. We've been given clear instructions there," Danks explained.
"He needs to recover and spend time with his family. We're not getting him involved so he can be fully back at it when he returns."
"Given the rhythm of late, you don't really have time to reflect on it... We miss Vinnie and hope he comes back. But for now, we're taking on the responsibility for him," he added.
Eberl and Danks outline coaching dynamic and tactical identity
Board member for sport Max Eberl expressed gratitude for the staff's unity during a difficult period. "We have a coaching team that works together in an amazing way. We're really grateful to have Aaron and the team," Eberl stated.
Danks emphasized that while style nuances exist, the team's core vision remains unchanged: "Vincent always said he doesn't want us to be mini Vinnies. We're all different and have different strengths."
"Not much has changed in how we train and we're still having fun out on the pitch," Danks noted.
Bayern build momentum for Dortmund showdown
Despite missing Manuel Neuer, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, and Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern enter the fixture aiming to establish a clear lead at the summit.
Joshua Kimmich faces a late fitness test after returning to team training.
Danks confirmed there will be no drastic tactical overhauls as Bayern seek to extend their unbeaten home form.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.