As the current season draws to a close, Barcelona face a major challenge in attack, with one of their star players—either Ferran Torres or Robert Lewandowski—expected to leave.

In light of these anticipated changes, the Catalan club is looking for a pure striker capable of making a difference and strengthening the front line more effectively.

Although Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez remains the preferred target for the Barcelona board, the difficulty of finalising a deal with the Rojiblancos is prompting the Blaugrana to look for more realistic and financially viable alternatives.

In this context, the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’ has revealed that Barcelona are closely monitoring the young star Christian Koufan, a striker for Bayer Leverkusen and the Cameroonian national team.

Koufan (19) made a strong impression during his time with Albacete in the Spanish second division, where he dazzled everyone with his direct and daring style of play and his natural ability to score goals.

Bayer Leverkusen managed to snap him up last summer for just €5 million, following fierce competition from several major clubs, including Real Madrid, who were keen to sign him.

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Kouan is seen as a potential successor to Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o, who left an indelible mark on Barcelona’s history.

The player is characterised by his speed, physical strength and tactical intelligence despite his young age, making him an attractive target for Europe’s top clubs.

In previous comments, Kovan’s agent confirmed genuine interest from Arsenal, saying: “The interest from Arsenal is very serious, and manager Mikel Arteta rates the player highly. There are other clubs interested as well, but it is still too early to talk about his future.”