A medical test will decide Benzema’s fate

In a development that remains shrouded in some uncertainty, French star Karim Benzema is nearing a decision on his fitness ahead of two crucial matches for Al-Hilal.

Benzema is undergoing crucial fitness tests today, Tuesday, to determine whether he can feature in the team’s match against Al-Khulood, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, in the 29th round of the Saudi Roshen League at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadhiah, Benzema’s chances of featuring in the clash against Qatar’s Al-Sadd next Monday, in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, appear strong, though the final decision on his inclusion against Al-Khaloud will be made during today’s training session.

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Benzema suffered a sudden toe injury on the eve of the training camp ahead of the recent 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun, prompting Italian manager Simone Inzaghi to rely on the young duo of Mohammed Qadir Miti and Brazilian Marcos Leonardo in attack.

Meanwhile, Inzaghi received positive news on Monday as wingers Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash rejoined group training, having recovered from knee and ankle injuries respectively.

As for Frenchman Simon Bouabri, he continues his fitness programme in preparation for a gradual return to ball work.

Coach Simone Inzaghi is expected to hold a press conference, during which he will reveal the latest updates on the players’ fitness ahead of the clash with Al-Khulud.