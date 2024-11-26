AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
R. Kikuchi 40'S. Roux 49' (og)D. Sasaki 81'
H. Yamaguchi 54' (og)B. Brandtman 74'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)

Vissel Kobe vs Central Coast MarinersResults & stats,