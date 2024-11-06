AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
J. Jung 30'J. Teixeira 64'Wanderson 68'Oberdan 76'
P. Chen 33'J. Bi 90' + 4'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

Pohang Steelers vs Shandong TaishanResults & stats,