Women's Champions League
team-logo
0 - 6
FT
team-logo
A. Hegerberg 19'S. Daebritz 24'J. Jackmon 34' (og)W. Renard 49'D. van de Donk 69'E. Le Sommer 76'
(HT 0-3) (FT 0-6)

Galatasaray vs OL LyonnesResults & stats,