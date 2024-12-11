Women's Champions League
team-logo
6 - 1
FT
team-logo
C. Macario 2'O. Jean-Francois 30'M. Ramirez 35'A. Knol 38' (og)S. Nuesken 48'E. Perisset 85'
K. van Dooren 29' (pen)
(HT 4-1) (FT 6-1)

Chelsea FC Women vs FC TwenteResults & stats,