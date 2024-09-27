Bundesliga
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
S. Guirassy 44', 75'E. Can 62' (pen)F. Nmecha 81'
M. Bero 16'D. de Wit 21'
(HT 1-2) (FT 4-2)

Borussia Dortmund vs BochumResults & stats,