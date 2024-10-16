Women's Champions League
team-logo
9 - 0
FT
team-logo
C. Hansen 10', 75'C. Pina 24', 58'A. Putellas 45'M. Leon 53'E. Pajor 72'E. Brugts 86'F. Rolfoe 90' (pen)
(HT 3-0) (FT 9-0)

Barcelona vs Hammarby IFResults & stats,