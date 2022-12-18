World Cup
team-logo
3 - 3PEN 4 - 2
team-logo
Lionel Messi 23' (pen), 108'Angel Di Maria 36'
Kylian Mbappe 80' (pen), 81', 118' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-3)

Argentina vs FranceResults & stats,