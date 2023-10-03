AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Erik 4'Soufiane Rahimi 32'Kodjo Laba 41'Kouame Autonne 70'
Elman Tagayev 58'Dayanch Meredov 85'
(HT 3-0) (FT 4-2)

Al-Ain vs AhalResults & stats,