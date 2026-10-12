San Siro homecoming! Sommer gearing up for emotional Inter return with Club Brugge 'diamonds in the rough'

Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer is gearing up for a special homecoming as his side travel to take on his former club Inter at San Siro on UEFA Champions League Matchday 2. The 37-year-old shot-stopper spent three successful years in Milan, winning titles and reaching a European final before moving to Belgium.

Now anchoring a youthful Brugge side, Sommer expressed immense excitement about returning to face familiar faces in Italy.

The Swiss international highlighted the distinct contrast between the two clubs while embracing his new environment.