Xabi Alonso sends out strong message on Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga match with Elche

While Alexander-Arnold’s absence has contributed to a lack of balance, Madrid’s bigger issue in recent weeks has been goals, or the lack of them. Los Blancos failed to score against Liverpool or Vallecano, and Kylian Mbappe did not record a single shot on target across both matches. However, Alonso refused to single out his star forward.

"We didn't score at Liverpool or in Vallecas, but it isn't just about Kylian, it's about the team," Alonso said. "When we don't score we have to look for alternatives: the wingers, the midfielders, set pieces... The goals will return, I have no doubts."

However, Mbappe has faced fresh criticism after he flew to Dubai during the international break following his exclusion from Les Bleus squad by the French Football Federation (FFF) due to an "inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination." His sudden trip to Dubai without visiting the medical facilities in Madrid had raised questions about his professionalism.

Speaking to L’Equipe TV, France coach Didier Deschamps explained: "He has almost chronic inflammation because he's had this ankle problem for a while now. Even if it doesn't prevent him from playing. I believe there's no risk to take given that we've already qualified, and I've made him available to Real Madrid."

Whereas, the president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo, shed further light on Mbappe's condition and added, "He is currently going through a delicate sporting moment. When he is the best player in the world, he becomes an irreplaceable asset for the French national team. My only wish is for him to return to his best and rejoin us in March for the next call-up, bringing everything he has always given us."