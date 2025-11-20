Kylian Mbappe causes controversy in France with visit to Dubai padel club after pulling out of Didier Deschamps' squad with injury

French captain Mbappe’s absence from France’s final World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan has created renewed tension after the forward travelled to Dubai shortly after being released from national team duty. Declared unavailable by Didier Deschamps, the Real Madrid star was expected to undergo medical examinations in Madrid before rejoining his club’s training schedule. Instead, luggage tags posted by the Instagram account Drikcfootball showed the forward departing Paris for Dubai last Saturday morning.

As reported by L'Equipe, Mbappe stayed several days at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel and visited the “Padel One” club, though it remains unclear whether he played or simply attended. His trip came just 24 hours after the French Football Federation (FFF) issued a statement explaining that he was suffering “from inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination,” following his brace against Ukraine, a match that secured France’s qualification for the next World Cup.

This sudden detour to Dubai, without stopping in Madrid for evaluation, has posed tough questions, recalling the autumn of 2024 when Mbappe’s recurring absences for Les Bleus had already caused friction shortly after he signed for Real Madrid. It has once again left many in France questioning the management of his fitness, his communication, and the timing of his personal activities during international breaks.