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Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Xabi Alonso provides a concerning Moises Caicedo injury update following Chelsea's dramatic win against Brighton.

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has offered an explanation regarding the concerning injury suffered by Moises Caicedo during their chaotic 4-3 victory over Brighton on Sunday. The Ecuador international lasted just 13 minutes on the pitch before limping down the Stamford Bridge tunnel, leaving supporters sweating over his fitness as the Blues continue their winning start to the season.

  • Chaos at Stamford Bridge

    According to football.london, Xabi Alonso has moved to clarify the condition of Moises Caicedo after Chelsea secured an entertaining 4-3 victory against Brighton on Sunday.

    The Blues manager watched his side race into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro, before the visitors launched a spirited comeback.

    With the scoreline narrowing and the club needing stability, Alonso introduced Caicedo to the midfield action with half an hour remaining. However, Caicedo lasted a mere 13 minutes before medical staff were forced to intervene and help him off the pitch.

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    Injury setback explained

    Valentin Barco was immediately called upon to replace Caicedo, who headed straight down the tunnel. The early withdrawal sparked fears of a serious problem, but Alonso quickly revealed that Caicedo had simply aggravated a knock he was already nursing prior to the match. The midfielder had returned to training at Cobham on Friday, but ultimately struggled to cope with the physical demands of the intense fixture. Addressing the situation, Alonso stated: "It wasn't more than last time. He was cautious. His feeling was not the best. It wasn't something new."

  • Cole Palmer rescues the points

    Despite the tactical disruption caused by the substitution, Chelsea managed to navigate the tricky final stages of the match. A clumsy own goal from Pedro had allowed Brighton back into the contest, placing immense pressure on Emiliano Martinez during his debut in goal. Just as the visitors threatened an embarrassing collapse for the hosts, Cole Palmer stepped up to take matters into his own hands. Palmer drove directly through the midfield and curled a brilliant finish past Bart Verbruggen to score the fourth goal, ensuring Pascal Gross' stoppage-time header remained only a consolation prize.

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  • Fulham v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What to expect next?

    Chelsea have little time to dwell on their defensive frailties as they prepare for their next Premier League assignment. Medical staff will assess Caicedo over the coming days to determine his availability. Meanwhile, Alonso must decide how to tighten his backline while waiting for the transfer deadline to conclude, with Enzo Fernandez still heavily linked with a departure.

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