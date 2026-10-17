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'That’s what we want!' – Xabi Alonso sets challenge for on-fire Chelsea star Joao Pedro
Alonso challenges Joao Pedro to maintain goalscoring form
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has backed Joao Pedro to cement his status as one of the Premier League's top strikers following a stellar start to the campaign. The 25-year-old Brazilian has registered five goals and three assists in five top-flight appearances, including a brace during a 5-1 win over Bournemouth.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Alonso praised the forward's hunger and work ethic since pre-season.
The Blues boss emphasized that consistency across 38 matches remains the ultimate test for any elite goalscorer.
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Manager hails complete forward line presence
Addressing the press, Alonso explained how conversation during pre-season set high expectations for the forward's development. "That's what we want, that’s what he wants," Alonso said. "It’s not just about right now that he has scored five goals."
"From the first day of pre-season we spoke about that, the next step that he wanted, and he started really well with the pre-season and this season as well."
"When you want to become a top striker in this league, you need to be ready in each game to have your impact. He's having it and we need that he keeps going."
Alonso admires connection and hunger in the box
Alonso praised Joao Pedro’s all-round contribution, highlighting how his ability to link play elevates those around him. "So far, and before this, I could see him scoring lots of goals, and he's in a good moment," Alonso noted. "He will have a very good season because he's hungry for that and he's scoring goals."
"He wants to be in the box and wants to help the team around the box as well. He's very complete."
"I really like the way he plays and the way he's connecting with his team-mates."
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Blues brace for tough physical test at Everton
Chelsea face a stern examination against an Everton side sitting fifth in the Premier League table, just ahead of the Blues on goal difference. Alonso expects a demanding physical battle away from home as his squad look to build momentum.
"Absolutely it's a challenge for us to win one of these games, but for me all the games are tough," Alonso concluded. "Each one is difficult, and away even more difficult."
"Tomorrow we know that we need to do many things right football-wise, competitive-wise, in terms of fights, duels, playing good with the ball. So it will be very demanding and it's going to be challenging."
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