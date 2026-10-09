'He needs to be fully fit!' – Xabi Alonso fires back after Thomas Tuchel targets Cole Palmer

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed comments made by England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who claimed Cole Palmer misses too many national team fixtures. Palmer did not join up with the England squad during the recent three-week international window, choosing instead to remain at Cobham to recover.

Alonso dismissed suggestions that the 24-year-old lacks dedication to the national team.

The Blues boss explained that managing physical load remains the priority for long-term performance.