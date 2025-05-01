Wrexham transfer targets: Jamie Vardy, Patrick Bamford & eight potential summer signings as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Red Dragons prepare for the Championship

It's set to be a very busy summer at the Racecourse Ground as the Welsh side prepare for life in the second tier

As the dust settles on Wrexham's remarkable third-consecutive promotion, attentions behind the scenes will be turning to preparations for life in the Championship. Indeed, Rob McElhenney's co-owner and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is already struggling to focus on the present, admitting "it's hard to avoid immediately starting work on next season".

Such is the fiercely competitive nature of England's second tier, the squad that achieved the unprecedented feat for the Red Dragons is certain to be picked apart and reconfigured in the coming months, in a bid to not only survive but push for an unlikely Premier League tilt.

Manager Phil Parkinson is under no allusions as to the task at hand. "We've got a lot of work to do this summer because we know we're going into a huge division in terms of the stature of the clubs in it," he told the BBC. "We'll take a week or two to take stock of everything, have a good look at the market out there and what we need to do."

But who are the new signings Wrexham could target, both dream and realistic? GOAL runs through eight potential options for the newly-promoted, North Welsh side...