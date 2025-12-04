Wrexham's Premier League promotion dream is ON: Eight-match unbeaten run has Red Dragons dreaming of the big time after slow start

It has been argued that Wrexham would be better off missing out on promotion this season, that they'd benefit from another year in the Championship, as it would essentially allow the rest of the club to catch up with the remarkably rapid progress being made by the players on the pitch.

As former Liverpool chief executive officer Peter Moore, who provides strategic guidance to the Wrexham board, recently told the World Football Summit in Madrid: "There is a risk [of growing too fast] in that you have to keep up financially and the stadium is too small. If you're going to keep up economically, your gameday revenues are critical and a 12,000 capacity doesn't cut it."

Work is already under way on the construction of a new, all-seater Kop stand and could be completed next year, but it feels significant that McElhenney is not putting Parkinson under pressure to secure promotion as soon as possible, insisting that both and Reynolds are still thinking long-term.

"We don't want to build something that's unsustainable," the American said. "As glorious as it might be to be promoted to the Premier League, it would be equally as tragic to be relegated again, because that can very quickly create that spiral downwards.

"Is the ultimate goal the Premier League? Yes, of course. Is it winning the Premier League? Yes, of course. But that actually isn't the number one goal. The number one goal is building something for the next generation and leaving something behind that is sustainable for the rest of its existence.

"So, we're going to do it [reach the Premier League] in the same way that we've been doing it from day one, which is asking the town. I sort of jumped the gun early on and just assumed that that's what the people of the town wanted for their club, and that that wasn't necessarily the case. I had a lot of very long conversations with people that said, 'Well, we might not be ready for that. The town might not be ready for that and the club might not be ready for that.'

"We have to make sure that we're always checking in with the community to make sure that this is what they want. But it was a crazy pipe dream four or five years ago where we got laughed at by the media and by the world, but I don't think anybody's laughing anymore."

Indeed, two of Hollywood's most famous funnymen are deadly serious about getting Wrexham into the Premier League - and it arguably doesn't matter if they realise that goal this season or not. What's clearly most important to McElhenney and Reynolds is that when they do reach the peak of professional football in England, they're sufficiently equipped to stay there.