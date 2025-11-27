'None of my balls have ever done this!' - Ryan Reynolds sends hilarious message to Wrexham star after bizarre goal

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson also spoke about the goal after the match: "I haven't seen [the goal] back but I think George was really good tonight and I'm so pleased for him because as everybody knows, he came in, got his injury and now he's really shown himself at this level and produced lots of good performances. I felt he typified what we needed tonight. He was industrious in his play but he played with real quality and composure in possession as well."

Since joining Wrexham, Thomason has yet to taste defeat in any of his eight Championship appearances. However, he is not too bothered by the feat.

"I'm trying not to keep that on my mind. But it's not a bad record to keep, so long may it continue," Thomason said.