Wrexham's Jack Marriott wins Goal of the Month! Ace's brilliant volley, which left Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stunned, recognised as best of August in League One
Wrexham's Jack Marriott bagged the League One Goal of the Month award for his sensational volley against Wycombe Wanderers in August.
- Wrexham won 3-2 over Wycombe Wanderers
- Marriott scored in the first half to double the lead
- The strike was recognised as the best in August